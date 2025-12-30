Soft Start Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower three straight sessions, slipping more than 20 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,255-point plateau and it's likely to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with profit taking expected ahead of the end of the year. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the food, property, resource and service sectors.

For the day, the index lost 5.22 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 1,254.03 after trading between 1,246.83 and 1,260.67. Volume was 4.494 billion shares worth 23.709 billion baht. There were 231 decliners and 181 gainers, with 236 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info sank 0.64 percent, while Thailand Airport was down 0.47 percent, Banpu jumped 1.64 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.30 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 1.02 percent, Bangkok Expressway eased 0.94 percent, B. Grimm declined 1.39 percent, CP All Public crashed 2.23 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods shed 0.46 percent, Energy Absolute stumbled 1.45 percent, Gulf tanked 1.78 percent, Kasikornbank slipped 0.26 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 0.88 percent, Krung Thai Card slumped 0.93 percent, PTT Oil & Retail weakened 1.52 percent, PTT Global Chemical contracted 0.48 percent, Siam Commercial Bank lost 0.36 percent, Siam Concrete rallied 1.34 percent, Thai Oil cratered 2.08 percent, True Corporation tumbled 1.82 percent, TTB Bank advanced 0.99 percent and SCG Packaging, Asset World, PTT, PTT Exploration and Production and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened under water on Monday and stayed that way throughout the trading day.

The Dow dropped 249.04 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 48,461.93, while the NASDAQ sank 118.75 points or 0.50 percent to and at 23,474.35 and the S&P 500 shed 24.20 points or 0.35 percent to close at 6,905.74.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected profit taking, as some traders looked to cash in on recent gains going into the end of the year.

A pullback by big-name tech companies also weighed on the markets, with Nvidia (NVDA) and Oracle (ORCL) showing notable moves to the downside.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales in the U.S. shot up much more than expected in November.

Crude oil prices surged on Monday, with Russia-Ukraine attacks continuing, the U.S.-Venezuela conflict escalating, and fresh conflicts brewing in the Middle East - all increasing supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $1.25 or 2.20 percent at $57.99 per barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand is scheduled to release November figures for imports, exports, trade balance and current account later this week. In October, imports were up 17.1 percent on year and exports added an annual 5.3 percent for a trade deficit of $1.00 billion. The current account deficit was $1.800 billion.