31-Oct-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

SoftwareOne announces change to the Executive Board

Stans, Switzerland I 31 October 2023 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announces that Neil Lomax, member of the Executive Board, has decided to leave SoftwareONE by the end of 2023 to spend more time with his family and pursue personal interests.

Neil joined SoftwareOne in 2008 and subsequently held various positions in sales and business development, including Regional President North America. In 2019, he was appointed President of Sales and joined the Executive Board, after which he led Software & Cloud Marketplace and successfully launched its new platform in 2022. Throughout his tenure, Neil played an instrumental role in building SoftwareOne’s worldwide sales organisation and deepening key partner relationships, particularly with Microsoft. Additionally, he was part of the Executive Board which led SoftwareOne’s IPO in 2019.

Brian Duffy, CEO of SoftwareOne said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and Executive Board of SoftwareOne, I would like to sincerely thank Neil for his many contributions over the past 15 years which have been key to the company’s successful growth journey. His dedication, leadership and expertise have made a lasting impact on SoftwareOne. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Neil’s responsibilities will be transitioned to other members of the Executive Board.

CONTACT

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

FGS Global, Media Relations

Tel. +41 44 562 14 99, press.softwareone@fgsglobal.com

