Sohu.com Aktie
WKN DE: A2JNBW / ISIN: US83410S1087
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18.05.2026 07:46:09
Sohu.com Posts Loss In Q1
(RTTNews) - Sohu.com (SOHU) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to Sohu.com of $4 million, compared with net income of $182 million, a year ago. Loss per ADS was $0.17 compared to profit of $6.07. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com was $4 million, compared with a net loss of $16 million. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $0.16, for the quarter.
Total revenues were $141 million, up 4% year-over-year. For PC games, total average monthly active user accounts were 2.7 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. For mobile games, total average MAU were 1.7 million, a decrease of 20%.
For the second quarter of 2026, Sohu estimates: non-GAAP and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com to be between $15 million and $25 million.
At last close, Sohu.com shares were trading at $15.30, down 1.03%.
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