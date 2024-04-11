Soligenix's SuVax Granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation For Prevention Of Sudan Ebolavirus Infection

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) announced that the FDA has given orphan drug status for the active component in SuVax, a subunit protein vaccine created to prevent and provide post-exposure prophylaxis against Sudan ebolavirus infection.

Oreola Donini, chief scientific officer at Soligenix, pointed out the vaccines' 100 protection rate in studies on non-human primates. SuVax has also demonstrated stability for a minimum of two years at temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

If approved by the FDA, this designation would secure SuVax with seven years of exclusive market rights in the United States.