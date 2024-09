Something Just Happened at the Federal Reserve for the First Time Since 2005. Should Investors Be Worried?

The Federal Reserve recently lowered the target range of its benchmark federal funds rate by 50 basis points. The move was largely anticipated and mostly welcomed by investors, who have been looking for a rate cut for some time .But the decision also came with a bit of a surprise. Not all the voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) agreed on the Fed's decision to lower rates by 50 basis points. While some might think this sort of thing happens all the time , it doesn't. This is the first time a voting member has dissented in nearly two decades.Let's take a look at what this could mean for the market and whether investors should be worried.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool