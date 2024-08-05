Sonic Automotive Q2 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates, But Revenues Miss

(RTTNews) - Automotive retailer Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) reported Monday that net income for the second quarter nearly doubled to $41.2 million or $1.18 per share from $23.4 million or $0.65 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.47 per share, compared to $1.83 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter declined 5 percent to $3.45 billion from $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $3.58 billion for the quarter

Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, October 15, 2024 to all stockholders of record on September 13, 2024.

