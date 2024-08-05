|
05.08.2024 13:06:31
Sonic Automotive Q2 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates, But Revenues Miss
(RTTNews) - Automotive retailer Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) reported Monday that net income for the second quarter nearly doubled to $41.2 million or $1.18 per share from $23.4 million or $0.65 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.47 per share, compared to $1.83 per share in the year-ago quarter.
On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenue for the quarter declined 5 percent to $3.45 billion from $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $3.58 billion for the quarter
Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, October 15, 2024 to all stockholders of record on September 13, 2024.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Analysen zu Sonic Automotive Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sonic Automotive Inc.
|48,00
|-0,83%
