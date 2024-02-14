14.02.2024 13:05:07

Sonic Automotive Q4 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Automotive retailer Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) reported Wednesday net income for the fourth quarter of $38.7 million or $1.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $190.90 million or $5.22 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.63 per share, compared to $2.61 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter edged down to $3.58 billion from $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $3.62 billion for the quarter

Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on April 15, 2024 to all stockholders of record on March 15, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sonic Automotive Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sonic Automotive Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sonic Automotive Inc. 52,00 -2,80% Sonic Automotive Inc.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen