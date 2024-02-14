|
14.02.2024 13:05:07
Sonic Automotive Q4 Results Miss Estimates
(RTTNews) - Automotive retailer Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) reported Wednesday net income for the fourth quarter of $38.7 million or $1.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $190.90 million or $5.22 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.63 per share, compared to $2.61 per share in the year-ago quarter.
On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenue for the quarter edged down to $3.58 billion from $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $3.62 billion for the quarter
Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on April 15, 2024 to all stockholders of record on March 15, 2024.
