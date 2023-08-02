|
02.08.2023 17:52:00
Sonida Senior Living Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: SNDA) ("Sonida” or "the Company”) announced today that it will issue its Second Quarter 2023 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, August 14, 2023. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The call-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available here through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.
The conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting August 15, 2023, through August 29, 2023. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 13740287.
About Sonida Senior Living
Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company provides compassionate, resident-centric services and care as well as engaging programming operating 72 senior housing communities in 18 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 8,000 residents, including 62 communities which the Company owns and 10 communities that the Company manages on behalf of third parties.
For more information, visit www.sonidaseniorliving.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802451540/en/
