Sonida Senior Living Names Tabitha Obenour Chief Clinical Officer

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (the "Company” or "Sonida Senior Living”) (NYSE: SNDA), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services, announced the appointment of Tabitha Obenour as Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, effective November 1, 2023. Obenour joins Sonida from senior living provider Enlivant where she served as the company’s Vice President of Clinical Quality and Compliance.

"As our company continues to look for growth opportunities, operational excellence and resident care remain our highest priorities. A clinical leader with 20 years’ experience, Tabitha has a deep understanding of clinical risk management, regulatory compliance and governance, as well as the business acumen to lead transformative initiatives that propel growth and elevate clinical products,” said Brandon Ribar, President and CEO. "She has demonstrated her ability to develop loyal, high-performing teams that deliver outstanding outcomes, which will allow Sonida to continue providing quality care and services to an expanding resident population.”

Prior to Enlivant, Obenour spent nine years at Genesis Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care with skilled nursing centers and senior living communities in 34 states. She started as Director of Nursing prior to becoming the company’s leader of clinical operations, overseeing clinical operations for 21 skilled nursing centers.

Before that, Obenour served as Administrative Director of Nursing Services at Heartland of Marysville HCR Manorcare and Associate Director of Nursing Services at Presidential Center. She spent four years in the U.S. Army, both active duty and in the reserves.

Obenour earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain University in St. Louis, Missouri, and her associate degree in nursing from Marion Technical College in Marion, Ohio.

About Sonida

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company provides compassionate, resident-centric services and care as well as engaging programming operating 71 senior housing communities in 18 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 8,000 residents, including 61 communities which the Company owns and 10 communities that the Company manages on behalf of third parties. For more information, visit www.sonidaseniorliving.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

