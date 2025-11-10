Sonoco Products Aktie

Sonoco Products für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 861171 / ISIN: US8354951027

10.11.2025 14:48:55

Sonoco Integrates Consumer Packaging Operations Across Two Global Regions

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products Company (SON), a provider of sustainable packaging products, on Monday announced that it will consolidate its Metal Packaging and Rigid Paper Containers businesses under a single Consumer Packaging structure organized by two regions — EMEA/APAC and the Americas.

"Our Consumer Packaging segment will be one can business representing steel, aluminum and paper cans, closures and components," said Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This new structure will create a much simpler and more efficient operating model that will also allow our teams to be agnostic about the substrates we offer to our customers."

As part of the restructuring, Sen Cairns has been appointed President, Consumer Packaging EMEA/APAC, while Ernest Haynes has been named President, Consumer Packaging Americas. Both will report directly to Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Cairns, who joined Sonoco in 2008, previously served as President of Global Rigid Paper Containers and has extensive experience in packaging operations across multiple regions. Haynes, a Sonoco veteran since 1997, most recently led Sonoco Metal Packaging North America, driving profitability and growth following the Ball Metalpack acquisition.

Rodger Fuller will continue as Chief Operating Officer and step back from his temporary role as Interim CEO of Metal Packaging EMEA, continuing to support the leadership transition and integration.

The company said the transition to the new Consumer Packaging structure is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026 and does not affect Sonoco's Industrial Paper Packaging segment.

Sonoco shares were up 0.82% at $40.48 in pre-market trading.

