Sonoco Products Aktie
WKN: 861171 / ISIN: US8354951027
|
23.10.2025 00:33:19
Sonoco Products Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products (SON) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $122.91 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $50.92 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $191.17 million or $1.92 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 57.4% to $2.131 billion from $1.354 billion last year.
Sonoco Products earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $122.91 Mln. vs. $50.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $2.131 Bln vs. $1.354 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 - $5.75
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sonoco Products Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.10.25
|Ausblick: Sonoco Products stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Sonoco Products mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.25
|Ausblick: Sonoco Products mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Sonoco Products legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.25
|Ausblick: Sonoco Products veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)