Sony To Lay Off 900 Workers From PlayStation Division

(RTTNews) - Sony Interactive Entertainment on Tuesday announced that it will lay off about 900 employees in its PlayStation unit, or 8% of its global workforce, thus becoming the latest tech company to reduce workforce.

"These decisions have been extremely difficult, but they are necessary, and I think it's important to be transparent," said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

"After careful consideration and many leadership discussions over several months, it has become clear changes need to be made to continue to grow the business and develop the company," the unit's President and CEO Jim Ryan said in an email to employees, released publicly by the company.

He added that employees across all of the company's regions will be impacted by the layoffs. PlayStation's London studio will close in its entirety, with several other studios due to be affected.

The US based studios and groups impacted by a reduction in workforce are, Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, as well as the company's Technology, Creative, and Support teams.