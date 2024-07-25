Southwest Airlines Plans To Assign Seats Instead Of Open Seating

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines (LUV) has decided to drop its distinctive open seating policy as "preferences have evolved with more customers taking longer flights where a seat assignment is preferred".

The policy, which has been in effect for more than 50 years, allows customers to check in exactly 24 hours before departure to secure their spots in boarding lines, instead of assigning seats while buying tickets.

However, recent research conducted by the company revealed that 80 percent of Southwest customers, and 86 percent of potential customers prefer assigned seats.

"By moving to an assigned seating model, Southwest expects to broaden its appeal and attract more flying from its current and future Customers," the Dallas-based airline stated.

Southwest would also start offering overnight 'red-eye' fights along with 24-hour operational capabilities.

Additionally, the airline expects around one-third of seats across the fleet to offer premium, extended legroom.

"We are excited to incorporate Customer and Employee feedback to design a unique experience that only Southwest can deliver," said Bob Jordan, President, CEO, & Vice Chairman of the Board. "We have been building purposefully to this change as part of a comprehensive upgrade to the Southwest experience as we focus on Customer expectations - and it will unlock new sources of revenue consistent with our laser focus on delivering improved financial performance."

The company would discuss further about the potential changes at its Investor Day in late September.