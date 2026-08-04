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04.08.2026 20:03:19

Spain will send troops to Ceuta to help with border security

Authorities in the Spanish city of Ceuta asked Madrid to declare a national emergency and send military assistance. Crowds of people breached the border of the territory next to Morocco as police lost control.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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