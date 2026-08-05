Troops Aktie
WKN DE: A3C7PV / ISIN: KYG9094C1042
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05.08.2026 02:11:20
Spain will send troops to Ceuta to help with border security
Authorities in the Spanish city of Ceuta asked Madrid to declare a national emergency and send military assistance. Crowds of people breached the border of the territory next to Morocco as police lost control.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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