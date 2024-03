Spirent Communications Announces Recommended Cash Acquisition By Keysight

(RTTNews) - The boards of Keysight Technologies Inc. and Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L, SPM) have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Spirent by Keysight. Each Spirent shareholder shall be entitled to receive: 201.5 pence for each Spirent share held. The acquisition value comprises, for each Spirent share: 199.0 pence in cash; and a special dividend of 2.5 pence per Spirent share.

The acquisition price values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Spirent at approximately 1.16 billion pounds.