Spirent Delivers New 5G Monetization Opportunities With Real-World Testing for Fixed Wireless Access

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), a leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced its new 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) testing services. Spirent’s 5G FWA solutions offer comprehensive lab-based 5G/Wi-Fi gateway testing and live network competitive benchmarking to enable communications service providers (CSPs) and device manufacturers to better optimize quality of experience (QoE) and differentiate their offerings in an increasingly competitive market.

Accelerating 5G FWA adoption is seeing demand for rigorous network performance evaluation grow rapidly, with more than 200 CSPs launching home services and 20 CSPs introducing 5G FWA business offerings. Spirent’s new services for 5G FWA address this growing global demand by offering cutting-edge solutions that provide critical insights into user experience and enable operators to drive revenue growth with enhanced customer satisfaction.

"5G FWA represents a growing trend and significant opportunity for CSPs to expand their revenue streams,” said Stephen Douglas, Head of Market Strategy at Spirent. "Expanding its monetization potential means making testing of the user experience a priority and that’s what our latest solutions offer. It will also potentially save service providers, device, and network vendors millions of dollars in troubleshooting costs by enabling them to identify problems earlier in the development cycle.”

Spirent’s solutions utilize the company’s proven methodologies and global cloud-based measurement systems to enable service providers and vendors to optimize services for premium QoE delivery, as well as confidentially and reliably benchmark competitive services to substantiate their own performance claims. With expertise in both lab and live environments, these latest offerings are another way in which Spirent is helping customers to rapidly launch, optimize, and monetize 5G networks.

Spirent’s 5G FWA solutions deliver actionable insights through extensive testing across multiple user scenarios, including:

General data and web browsing

VoWiFi (Voice over Wi-Fi)

Video streaming QoE

Cloud gaming QoE

RF environment characterization

With this approach, CSPs gain a more comprehensive understanding of their FWA service performance compared to others in the market. With benchmark testing tailored to the specific needs of each provider, Spirent is able to provide data that reflects the real-world user experience and quickly and accurately target areas for optimization. In addition to enhancing customer satisfaction, the solution helps CSPs improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and optimize their infrastructure to better serve users during times of peak and off-peak demand.

