07.05.2024 13:42:08

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$616.7 million, or -$5.31 per share. This compares with -$281.2 million, or -$2.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to $1.703 billion from $1.431 billion last year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$616.7 Mln. vs. -$281.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$5.31 vs. -$2.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.703 Bln vs. $1.431 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 30,35 -0,20% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt gibt am Mittwoch nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen