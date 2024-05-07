|
07.05.2024 13:42:08
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$616.7 million, or -$5.31 per share. This compares with -$281.2 million, or -$2.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.93 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to $1.703 billion from $1.431 billion last year.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): -$616.7 Mln. vs. -$281.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$5.31 vs. -$2.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.703 Bln vs. $1.431 Bln last year.
