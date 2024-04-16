Spotify May Include Lossless Audio In Music Pro Subscription

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology (SPOT) is planning to launch Music Pro subscription with lossless audio and other add-ons, according to The Verge.

Lossless audio refers to the compression of an audio file without the loss of any information, ensuring that the quality of audio remains the same as the original piece.

The music streaming company has not shared any pricing details about the proposed lossless audio feature, which is currently being offered by Apple's (AAPL) Music platform and Amazon (AMZN).

In addition to lossless audio, Music Pro will feature a headphone optimization feature similar to Apple's AirPods, along with innovative AI-based filters for creating and finding playlists. It will also include features such as new DJ remix features, which let subscribers "speed up, mash-up, and otherwise edit" tracks from their favorite artists, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier, Spotify had intended to launch lossless audio with "HiFi" premium option in 2021 to offer users access to a catalog of CD-quality music tracks, but the plan failed due to certain changes in market.