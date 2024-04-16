Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
16.04.2024 20:13:14

Spotify May Include Lossless Audio In Music Pro Subscription

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology (SPOT) is planning to launch Music Pro subscription with lossless audio and other add-ons, according to The Verge.

Lossless audio refers to the compression of an audio file without the loss of any information, ensuring that the quality of audio remains the same as the original piece.

The music streaming company has not shared any pricing details about the proposed lossless audio feature, which is currently being offered by Apple's (AAPL) Music platform and Amazon (AMZN).

In addition to lossless audio, Music Pro will feature a headphone optimization feature similar to Apple's AirPods, along with innovative AI-based filters for creating and finding playlists. It will also include features such as new DJ remix features, which let subscribers "speed up, mash-up, and otherwise edit" tracks from their favorite artists, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier, Spotify had intended to launch lossless audio with "HiFi" premium option in 2021 to offer users access to a catalog of CD-quality music tracks, but the plan failed due to certain changes in market.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Spotifymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Spotifymehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Spotify 276,75 -1,37% Spotify

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Unsicherheit bleibt groß: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX beendet die Sitzung im Plus -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig
Am Dienstag war das Bild am heimischen Markt von Zuschlägen geprägt. Der DAX beendete den Handelstag kaum verändert. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch Verluste. Die Indizes in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen