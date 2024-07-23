|
23.07.2024 12:26:39
Spotify Technology Turns To Profit In Q2, Total Revenue Up 20%; Issues Q3 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) reported second quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent of 274 million euros compared to a loss of 302 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 1.33 euros compared to a loss of 1.55 euros.
Revenue was 3.81 billion euros, up 20% from a year ago, or up 21% in constant currency. Premium revenue grew 21% to 3.35 billion euros. Premium Subscribers grew 12% to 246 million. Monthly Active Users, or MAUs grew 14% to 626 million.
For the third-quarter, the company expects: total revenue of 4.0 billion euros; and total Premium Subscribers of 251 million.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spotifymehr Nachrichten
|
23.07.24
|Streaming-Konzern: Spotify-Aktie schnellt nach Gewinnsprung nach oben (Handelsblatt)
|
23.07.24
|Ausblick: Spotify zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Spotify legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.24
|Spotify mit schwarzen Zahlen: Spotify-Aktie mit Kurssprung (dpa-AFX)
|
23.04.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Margenstärke verleiht Spotify-Rally neuen Auftrieb (dpa-AFX)
|
23.04.24
|Dow Jones, S&P, Nasdaq: Handelsschluss: Konzernbilanzen treiben Wall Street an - Spotify-Aktie gewinnt elf Prozent (Handelsblatt)
|
23.04.24
|Spotify hits record quarterly profit as it enters ‘new phase’ (Financial Times)
|
23.04.24
|Ausblick: Spotify stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)