08.01.2026 13:25:57

Standard BioTools Reports Preliminary Q4, Full-Year Revenue

(RTTNews) - Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB), a life science tools company, on Thursday announced preliminary revenue results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter combined revenue of about $56 million, including approximately $24 million from continuing operations.

For the full year, Standard BioTools expects combined company revenue of about $185 million, with revenue from continuing operations of roughly $85 million.

Standard BioTools said it plans to report its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results later this quarter.

Looking ahead, Michael Egholm, Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools said, "As we look to 2026, the sale of SomaLogic to Illumina remains on track to close in the first half of the year. At close, we expect to have approximately $550 million in cash and a base business on its way to positive adjusted EBITDA a combination that creates real strategic flexibility."

On Wednesday, Standard BioTools shares closed at $1.28, up 0.78%.

