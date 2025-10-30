Standex International CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 856956 / ISIN: US8542311076
|
30.10.2025 21:22:03
Standex International Corp Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) reported a profit for first quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $15.05 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $18.19 million, or $1.53 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $24.03 million or $1.99 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 27.6% to $217.43 million from $170.46 million last year.
Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $15.05 Mln. vs. $18.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue: $217.43 Mln vs. $170.46 Mln last year.
