Standex International CorpShs Aktie

WKN: 856956 / ISIN: US8542311076

30.10.2025 21:22:03

Standex International Corp Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) reported a profit for first quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $15.05 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $18.19 million, or $1.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $24.03 million or $1.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.6% to $217.43 million from $170.46 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.05 Mln. vs. $18.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue: $217.43 Mln vs. $170.46 Mln last year.

