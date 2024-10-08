|
08.10.2024 14:53:15
Stardust Gets Exclusivity To Negotiate Use Of Lithium Brine Concentration Technology From KMX
(RTTNews) - Stardust Power Inc. (SDST), a developer of battery-grade lithium products, said on Tuesday that it has entered into a 90-day exclusivity period with KMX Technologies, Inc. or KMX to negotiate the terms and conditions related to Stardust Power's exclusive use of lithium brine concentration technology from KMX.
A definitive deal could allow Stardust to exclusively use the technology for lithium in the U.S. and Canada, as well as certain other jurisdictions around the world.
Roshan Pujari, CEO of Stardust Power: "Following the execution of definitive documentation, Stardust Power would intend to deploy this technology across the supply chain at its Oklahoma refinery, when it is put into operation, and at upstream sites. This is another step forward for Stardust Power, leading at the forefront of sustainability within the U.S. lithium supply chain."
The technology could allow Stardust Power to potentially lower operating costs and capital expenditures across its supply chain.
This includes 50,000 metric tons per annum battery-grade lithium refinery under development in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
This will also potentially reduce the energy and carbon intensity of the refining process.
KMX's vacuum membrane distillation or VMD, uses hydrophobic membranes to separate lithium while creating a high quality water as its byproduct. This process is less costly and potentially less energy-intensive than many competing solutions.
KMX's lithium concentration technology has been publicly validated by the Canadian government.
