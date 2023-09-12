Startek® India Garners Multiple Accolades for Leadership and Inclusion

Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, proudly unveils a series of accolades that underscore the organization’s resolute commitment to cultivating a diverse, inclusive and empowering corporate ecosystem.

As a global business with more than 19,700 associates based in India, StarTek is committed to creating opportunity for its people. This mission is reflected in the many awards bestowed on the organization. Startek India has achieved the prestigious Gold award in the 'Equal Opportunity Employer' category, conferred by BW Business World. This recognition signifies unwavering dedication to providing equal opportunities, forging an environment where talent flourishes and championing diversity as an integral facet of the corporate identity. Simultaneously, Startek India has been acknowledged as a 'Leadership Factory of India' for 2023 by the Great Manager Institute. This esteemed recognition follows a meticulous evaluation of innovative, targeted and consistent leadership development practices.

Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek, said, "These accolades epitomize dedication to the principles that define Startek. Commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse work environment is not just a corporate initiative; it's a foundational tenet of who we are as a business. We firmly believe that diversity is the bedrock of innovation and success, and these accolades serve as a testament to the resolute focus we place on creating a workplace where every individual is celebrated and empowered."

These distinctions underscore dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion across multifaceted dimensions, including Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), gender, age, nationalities and linguistic diversity within the team. They illuminate the collective endeavour to construct an inclusive workplace where individuals thrive and contribute their utmost. Startek India now stands proudly among the Great Manager Institute top 23 companies in India celebrated for the commitment to nurturing and developing leaders who drive excellence.

