Startek Named on IAOP® Global Outsourcing 100 List

Startek ® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been named on The Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). This is the third year StarTek has earned IAOP® recognition as one of the world's top outsourcers.

"We are incredibly proud to have been named as one of the world's best outsourcing service providers by IAOP,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience solutions to our clients and being a leader in the outsourcing industry. We are grateful to IAOP® for recognizing the transformative impact of the solutions we provide to our clients."

The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology and review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion,” said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, Startek on being included among the very best in the world.”

With a presence across 13 countries and a team of over 43,000 employees, Startek manages 500 million customer interactions each year for leading brands across the globe. Inclusion on the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 list further solidifies the Startek position as a leader in the customer experience management industry and demonstrates its commitment to delivering world-class CX solutions to its clients.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands.

For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005450/en/