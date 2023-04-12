Startek Named Outsource Partner of the Year at 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Awards

Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been recognized as the Outsource Partner of the Year at the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group. The awards program is organized annually by the Business Intelligence Group to recognize companies, executives and products that provide exceptional customer service and enhance communication with customers.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as Outsource Partner of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing superior customer service and delivering exceptional results for our clients,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. "Our team’s dedication, expertise and relentless focus on innovation has enabled us earn this recognition.”

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards program evaluates companies based on their customer service initiatives, strategies and outcomes. The Outsource Partner of the Year award recognizes the company that has demonstrated excellence in providing customer service outsourcing solutions, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, retention and growth.

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adopt to our evolving world,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize StarTek as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Startek remains committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences through continued innovation and investment in people, processes and technology. Recognized as a leading CX solutions provider, Startek develops deep partnerships with clients built around the achievement of business goals.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005356/en/