Startek Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced today that the Company has won the Bronze Stevie® Award in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. The Company was recognized in the Customer Service Award category for its exceptional work in helping clients navigate and overcome challenging customer experience scenarios.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards," said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. "This award is a great motivator for us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible and delivering outstanding results to our clients. We remain committed to enhancing our customer experience management solutions, leveraging the latest technology and tools to drive innovation that supports our clients to achieve their goals."

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 21 years. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned,” the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Tuesday, 27 June.

"The 10th edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they are committed to being innovative and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 27 June.”

This year, over 800 nominations were reviewed from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region, covering categories such as the Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, the Award for Innovative Management, and the Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among several others. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in February and March.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. StarTek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005495/en/