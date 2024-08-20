State Street Announces Issuance of $1 Billion of Senior Debt

State Street Corporation ("State Street”) (NYSE: STT) announced today an issuance of $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior debt. The offering, which closed today, was structured in keeping with State Street’s ongoing inclusion, diversity, and equity efforts, with R. Seelaus & Co., LLC acting as a joint book-running manager, and CastleOak Securities, L.P., Drexel Hamilton, LLC, Independence Point Securities LLC, and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. each acting as co-managers. All five broker-dealers are owned by underrepresented groups and, collectively, have underwritten 40% of the securities in the issuance. The underwriting syndicate also included HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., BofA Securities, Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. each acting as joint book-running managers.

"The debt issuance we are announcing today, with a diverse set of firms, underscores the importance we see in broadening our financial partnerships,” said Pankaj Vaish, global chief investment officer at State Street Corporation. "We are proud to announce this latest transaction as these issuances help to advance State Street’s financial and inclusion goals, broaden industry representation and reaffirm our focus on achieving better results for investors and the communities they serve.”

This marks State Street’s fourteenth consecutive offering engagement where the underwriting syndicate has been structured in a manner consistent with State Street’s inclusion, diversity, and equity strategy, reflecting the firm’s ongoing efforts to amplify its sustainability and impact initiatives.

"State Street has always shown a commitment to DEI initiatives in the financial services industry, and this latest $1 billion debt issuance with a syndicate representing several diverse- and women-owned firms is no exception,” said Annie Seelaus, chief executive officer at R. Seelaus & Co., LLC. "At Seelaus we are grateful for our long-standing collaboration with State Street and their willingness to be a thought leader in elevating under-represented groups. We are proud to have served as a Joint Book-Running Manager on the transaction and played a role in a more equitable marketplace.”

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $44.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.4 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 53,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2024 includes approximately $69 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

