State Street Appoints Vanessa Fernandes as Head of Digital Assets

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the appointment of Vanessa Fernandes as head of Digital Asset Solutions. Fernandes, who will be based in New Jersey, will report directly to Donna Milrod, chief product officer at State Street.

With more than 25 years of financial services experience in technology and operations, Fernandes will partner with business leaders across product, technology, operations, as well as the Chief Commercial Office to drive the overall execution of State Street digital asset strategy.

"We continue to focus on developing, leading, and executing on our digital strategy, which, over time, will impact nearly every facet of our company and transform our industry,” said Milrod. "To help us achieve our aspirations, I am pleased to welcome Vanessa to the team and look forward to seeing her build on the foundation we have established with her expertise with digital products, technology and operations.”

Prior to joining State Street, Fernandes was Managing Director and Global Head of Digital Experience at BNY Mellon, where she developed a digital-first strategy to transform the bank’s products and platforms. She also held several senior leadership roles at Itaú Unibanco, including Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer for Emerging Technologies, Global Head of Corporate Architecture, and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Assets, where she pioneered innovative strategies for tokenized bank products and cryptocurrency custody.

"I am thrilled to join State Street to help drive the next phase of digital innovation at such a pivotal time for the industry and its clients,” said Fernandes. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at State Street to further integrate digital capabilities into our core offerings and build a stronger, more future-focused foundation for our clients.”

Fernandes' appointment comes at a key moment for the State Street’s digital business, following firm’s recent strategic agreement with Taurus SA, a global leader in digital asset infrastructure. This collaboration will enhance State Street's digital asset capabilities by adding tokenization and the technological foundation to offer, subject to regulatory approval, digital asset custody services to its existing fund administration and accounting offerings for digital assets. The partnership underscores State Street’s commitment to leading the digital transformation for institutional investors and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of the market.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $44.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.4 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 53,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2024 includes approximately $69 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

