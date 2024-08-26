State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) plans to announce its third-quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. A conference call to review the firm’s financial results will be held at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call will be accessible via audio webcast on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone at (+1) 800 717 1738 (Conference ID: 26547). Materials will be available on the website prior to the call.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website or by telephone at (+1) 888 660 6264 (Playback Passcode: 26547#). The replay will be available for approximately one month.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $44.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.4 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 53,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2024 includes approximately $69 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240826317338/en/