|
19.01.2024 13:35:00
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results today. The news release, presentation, and additional financial information can be accessed on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com. A conference call to discuss the firm’s financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET today, Friday, January 19, 2024. The call will be open to the public.
The conference call will be accessible via audio webcast on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone at (+1) 888 886 7786 (Conference ID# 39118546).
Following the conference call, a replay will be available via audio webcast on State Street’s Investor Relations website http://investors.statestreet.com, or by telephone, which will be available for approximately one month, at (+1) 877 674 7070 (Conference ID: 39118546, Playback Passcode: 118546 #).
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $41.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.1 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 46,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.
*Assets under management as of December 31, 2023 includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240118937409/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu State Street Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|State Street Corp.
|68,10
|-0,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach neuen Rekorden: US-Börsen schließen weit im Plus -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominierten am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.