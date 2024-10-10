State Street Expands Strategic Growth in Mexico as Part of Latin America Commitment

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today its continued strategic expansion into Mexico, marking a significant milestone in its broader growth strategy for Latin America. The firm has appointed Maria Ximena Vasquez Barbosa as Regional Sales Head Latin America & Caribbean to lead the company’s efforts in this key market. Maria Ximena will be based in Mexico City and report to Oliver Berger, executive vice president and head of Emerging Growth Markets for State Street.

"We are excited to continue our growth in the LatAm region with this strategic expansion into Mexico,” said Berger. "This step will enable us to provide our core leading services, while strengthening our relationships with clients, partners and communities throughout Latin America. Maria Ximena is a well-positioned leader who will provide a strong start to our journey in Mexico.”

State Street’s growth in Mexico is part of its broader commitment to serve the region's expanding financial markets, with operations already established in Colombia, Chile and Peru.

"I am eager to lead our expansion efforts in Mexico and further solidify State Street’s presence in the country and the region,” said Maria Ximena. "Latin American growth has been on an upward trajectory over the past few years, and I look forward to helping to continue this momentum by working with our team to deliver services and capabilities on behalf of our clients.”

Maria Ximena brings more than 20 years of experience in securities services to her new role. Prior to joining State Street, she worked for Citibank, where she spent eleven years holding various local and regional roles in several countries throughout LatAm, and before that she worked for Santander on Latin American capital markets. Ximena has been recognized as an industry leader for her participation with regulators and market participants in Colombia, Chile and Peru.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $44.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.4 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 53,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2024 includes approximately $69 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

