State Street Global Advisors Announces Share Splits for Four SPDR® ETFs

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced share splits on four SPDR ETFs. The splits will decrease the funds’ share prices and increase the number of outstanding shares. The aggregate market value of shares outstanding will not be impacted.

The share splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the market close on January 9, 2023 and are payable after market close on January 11, 2023. Shares will trade at their post-split price effective January 12, 2023. The four SPDR ETFs include:

Ticker Fund Name Price As of 12/7/22 Split Estimated Post-Split Price HYMB SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF $50.17 2:1 $25.09 SPYX SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $95.59 3:1 $31.86 EFAX SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $69.05 2:1 $34.53 EEMX SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $58.73 2:1 $29.37

Source: ssga.com as of 12/7/22

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are aligned to their investment strategy. For more information, visit www.ssga.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of index and active strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s fourth-largest asset manager* with US $3.26 trillion† under our care.

*Pensions & Investments Research Center, as of 12/31/21.

†This figure is presented as of September 30, 2022 and includes approximately $55.12 billion USD of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.

Important Risk Disclosures

Investing involves risk of including the risk of loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

Investing in high yield fixed income securities, otherwise known as "junk bonds", is considered speculative and involves greater risk of loss of principal and interest than investing in investment grade fixed income securities. These Lower-quality debt securities involve greater risk of default or price changes due to potential changes in the credit quality of the issuer.

The value of the debt securities may increase or decrease as a result of the following: market fluctuations, increases in interest rates, inability of issuers to repay principal and interest or illiquidity in the debt securities markets; the risk of low rates of return due to reinvestment of securities during periods of falling interest rates or repayment by issuers with higher coupon or interest rates; and/or the risk of low income due to falling interest rates. To the extent that interest rates rise, certain underlying obligations may be paid off substantially slower than originally anticipated and the value of those securities may fall sharply. This may result in a reduction in income from debt securities income.

The municipal market is volatile and can be significantly affected by adverse tax, legislative or political changes and the financial condition of the issuers of municipal securities. Interest rate increases can cause the price of a debt security to decrease. A portion of the dividends you receive may be subject to federal, state, or local income tax or may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

High-yield municipal bonds are subject to greater credit risk and are likely to be more sensitive to adverse economic changes or subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities.

HYMB, SPYX and EFAX are classified as "diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act”); however, the Fund may become "non-diversified,” as defined under the 1940 Act, solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

No fossil fuel reserve ownership may have an adverse effect on a company’s profitability and, in turn, the returns of the fund.

Equity securities may fluctuate in value and can decline significantly in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions.

Concentrated investments in a particular industry or sector tend to be more volatile than the overall market and increases risk that events negatively affecting such sectors or industries could reduce returns, potentially causing the value of the Fund’s shares to decrease.

Investments in mid-sized companies may involve greater risks than in those of larger, better known companies, but may be less volatile than investments in smaller companies.

Foreign (non-U.S.) securities may be subject to greater political, economic, environmental, credit and information risks. Foreign securities may be subject to higher volatility than U.S. securities, due to varying degrees of regulation and limited liquidity.

As a "non-diversified” fund, EEMX may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other funds. To the extent the Fund invests in a relatively small number of issuers, a decline in the market value of a particular security held by the Fund may affect its value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers. The value of Fund Shares may be more volatile than the values of shares of more diversified funds. The Fund may become diversified for periods of time solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities).

Passively managed funds invest by sampling the index, holding a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking errors relative to performance of the index.

The returns on a portfolio of securities which exclude companies that do not meet the portfolio’s specified ESG criteria may trail the returns on a portfolio of securities which such include companies. A portfolio’s ESG criteria may result in the portfolio investing in industry sectors or securities which underperform the market as a whole.

While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress.

