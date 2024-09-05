State Street Global Advisors Enhances Lineup With Three New SPDR® ETFs

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the launch of three new ETFs: the SPDR® SSGA US Equity Premium Income ETF (SPIN), the SPDR® S&P® Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (XCNY), and the SPDR® Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (CERY). The funds are designed to help investors capture opportunities and manage risk.

"As investors increasingly turn to ETFs to optimize their portfolios, we’re excited to be expanding our SPDR ETF offering to help them create better outcomes,” said Anna Paglia, Chief Business Officer at State Street Global Advisors. "SPIN, XCNY, and CERY were each developed to expand the range of investment options that can be expressed by clients who are looking for innovative tools to fine-tune their portfolios and better meet their investment objectives.”

The SPDR SSGA US Equity Premium Income ETF (SPIN) is an actively managed ETF that is designed to enhance income generation through a dynamic call writing program while also maintaining the potential for long-term growth of capital by constructing an underlying portfolio of high quality large- and mid-cap US stocks that exhibit strong fundamentals and long-term growth prospects. Priced at 25 basis points, SPIN may be a compelling offer for investors seeking enhanced income.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (XCNY) seeks to track a market capitalization-weighted index of large-, mid-, and small-cap emerging market companies that excludes companies domiciled in China. By removing Chinese equities, XCNY may allow investors to manage their China risk exposure separately, while still seeking high growth and capital appreciation potential from emerging market economies. And priced at 15 basis points, XCNY is the lowest-cost fund offering exposure to EM ex-China.1

The SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (CERY) seeks to track the total return performance of the Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Total Return Index. Designed to provide broad commodities market exposure with a focus on diversification and enhanced roll yields, CERY may potentially reduce the costs associated with rolling over commodity futures contracts while providing the potential diversification and inflation-hedging benefits of the asset class.

For more information on these SPDR ETFs visit www.ssga.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions, and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis, and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of index and active strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As pioneers in index and ETF investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s fourth-largest asset manager* with US $4.37 trillion† under our care.

*Pensions & Investments Research Center, as of 12/31/23.

†This figure is presented as of June 30, 2024 and includes ETF AUM of $1,393.92 billion USD of which approximately $69.35 billion USD is in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.

1 Morningstar, as of 09/05/2024. Based on 17 US-domiciled funds in the category of US Diversified Emerging Markets and name containing ‘ex-China.’

Important Risk Information

Investing involves risk of including the risk of loss of principal.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor's particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status or investment horizon. You should consult your tax and financial advisor.

The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without SSGA’s express written consent.

All information is from SSGA unless otherwise noted and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information and it should not be relied on as such.

This communication is not intended to promote or recommend the use of options or options trading strategies and should not be relied upon as such.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress.

Actively managed funds, like SPIN, do not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. An actively managed fund may underperform its benchmark. An investment in the fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. Investing in the fund involves risks, including the risk that investors may receive little or no return on the investment or that investors may lose part or even all of the investment.

Equity securities may fluctuate in value and can decline significantly in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions.

Foreign (non-U.S.) Securities may be subject to greater political, economic, environmental, credit and information risks. Foreign securities may be subject to higher volatility than U.S. securities, due to varying degrees of regulation and limited liquidity. These risks are magnified in emerging markets.

Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of stocks tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the market as a whole.

Options investing entails a high degree of risk and may not be appropriate for all investors. SPIN’s use of call options involves speculation and can lead to losses because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying stock, index, or other asset, which may be magnified by certain features of the options.

Passively managed funds, like CERY and XCNY, invest by sampling the index, holding a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking errors relative to performance of the index.

Investing in commodities entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Commodities investing entails significant risk as commodity prices can be extremely volatile due to wide range of factors. A few such factors include overall market movements, real or perceived inflationary trends, commodity index volatility, international, economic and political changes, change in interest and currency exchange rates.

Commodities and commodity-index linked securities may be affected by changes in overall market movements, changes in interest rates, and other factors such as weather, disease, embargoes, or political and regulatory developments, as well as trading activity of speculators and arbitrageurs in the underlying commodities.

Investing in futures is highly risky. Futures positions are considered highly leveraged because the initial margins are significantly smaller than the cash value of the contracts. The smaller the value of the margin in comparison to the cash values of the futures contract, the higher the leverage. There are a number of risks associated with futures investing including but not limited to counterparty credit risk, basis risk, currency risk, derivatives risk, foreign issuer exposure risk, sector concentration risk, leveraging and liquidity risks.

Investing in swaps is highly risky. Swap contracts are not standardized, nor are they traded on an index. Rather, they are negotiated privately between the counterparties and are not settled by a centralized clearing-house. As such, swap contracts subject a party to significant counterparty risk. Swap positions are considered highly leveraged because the initial margins are significantly smaller than the notional value of the contracts. The smaller the value of the margin in comparison to the notional value of the swap contract, the higher the leverage. There are a number of risks associated with forward investing including but not limited to counterparty credit risk, currency risk, derivatives risk, foreign issuer exposure risk, sector concentration risk, leveraging and liquidity risks.

CERY seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through exposure to commodity-linked derivative instruments based on the Fund’s benchmark index. The Fund expects to gain exposure to these investments by investing in a wholly-owned subsidiary, an exempted limited company organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the "Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended ("1940 Act”) and is not subject to all of the investor protections of the 1940 Act. Thus, the Fund, as an investor in the Subsidiary, will not have all of the protections offered to investors in registered investment companies. In addition, changes in the laws of the United States and/or the Cayman Islands could result in the inability of the Fund to operate as intended and could negatively affect the Fund and its shareholders.

The trademarks and service marks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Third party data providers make no warranties or representations of any kind relating to the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the data and have no liability for damages of any kind relating to the use of such data.

Intellectual Property Information: The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("S&P DJI”) and have been licensed for use by State Street Global Advisors. S&P®, SPDR®, S&P 500®,US 500 and the 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC ("S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones”) and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Global Advisors. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of these indices.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.

Before investing, consider the funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit ssga.com. Read it carefully.

Not FDIC Insured - No Bank Guarantee - May Lose Value

State Street Global Advisors Fund Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC

