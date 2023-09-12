State Street Global Advisors Enhances SPDR® Portfolio ETF™ Suite With New Low-Cost Dividend ETF

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the launch of the SPDR® Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ETF (SPDG).

The fund is designed to track the total return performance of the S&P Sector-Neutral High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index, which is designed to mirror the sector weights of the S&P Composite 1500® Index and includes companies that have followed a policy of increasing or maintaining dividend payments every year for at least seven consecutive years.

"SPDG is a compelling addition to our low-cost SPDR Portfolio ETF lineup as well as our broader dividend income suite,” said Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors. "Providing the potential for attractive income, while seeking to track an index designed to mitigate the effect sector biases can have on the relative returns of dividend strategies versus broader equity markets, SPDG is designed for income-oriented buy-and-hold investors seeking a low-cost, core dividend fund.”

Income generation continues to be a critical portfolio construction goal. US-listed dividend equity ETFs have had inflows in 36 out of the last 37 months, accumulating $129 billion in assets.1

Beyond its income focus, SPDG is the newest addition to our suite of 23 low-cost SPDR Portfolio ETFs. Whether investors want to generate income, manage risk, or grow capital, the SPDR Portfolio ETFs Suite is designed to offer exposure to US equity, international equity, and fixed income asset classes — helping investors build a diversified core portfolio comprising funds priced as low as two basis points. Since launching in 2017, SPDR Portfolio ETFs have more than $156 billion in AUM.2 And as the creator of the world’s first ETFs,3 SPDR’s innovation in ETFs is driven by its commitment to delivering low-cost, efficient solutions for investors and more than 40 year of indexing experience. SPDR Portfolio ETFs are backed by the same team and processes that have made SPDR a leader in ETF investing.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are aligned to their investment strategy. For more information, visit www.ssga.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of index and active strategies to create cost-effective solutions. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s fourth largest asset manager* with US $3.8 trillion† under our care.

*Pensions & Investments Research Center, as of 12/31/22.

†This figure is presented as of June 30, 2023 and includes approximately $63 billion USD of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.

1 Bloomberg Finance L.P. as of August 31, 2023

2 Bloomberg Finance L.P. as of August 31, 2023

3 ETFs managed by State Street Global Advisors have the oldest inception dates within the US, Hong Kong, Australia, and Singapore. State Street Global Advisors launched the first ETF in the US on January 22, 1993; launched the first ETF in Hong Kong on November 11, 1999; launched the first ETF in Australia on August 24, 2001; and launched the first ETF in Singapore on April 11, 2002.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907676151/en/