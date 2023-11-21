State Street Partners with Diverse Firms to Underwrite $1 Billion of Senior Debt and $0.5 Billion of Senior Subordinated Debt

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that it has issued an aggregate principal amount of $1 billion of senior debt and $0.5 billion of senior subordinated debt. The offering, which closed today, was structured in keeping with State Street’s ongoing inclusion, diversity, and equity efforts, with Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC acting as a joint book-running manager, and Academy Securities, Inc., Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. each acting as co-managers. All five broker-dealers are owned by diverse groups and, collectively, have underwritten 40% of the securities in the issuance. The underwriting syndicate also included Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., and UBS Securities LLC each acting as joint book-running managers.

"This debt issuance represents our tenth consecutive engagement with diverse underwriters, and we are very pleased to continue that partnership,” said Kimberly DeTrask, treasurer of State Street. "We remain committed to increasing representation in our industry and communities in alignment with our equity goals highlighted in State Street’s 10 Actions, Racial Equity at Work Certifications and Civil Rights Audit.”

"The team at Siebert Williams Shank is pleased to have served as a Joint Book-Running Manager on State Street’s $1.5 billion bond issuance,” said Suzanne Shank, president and CEO of Siebert Williams Shank. "State Street’s long-term collaboration and mandate enables SWS to showcase our firm’s capabilities and expand the investor base that participates in State Street’s transactions. State Street remains a leading partner in its commitment to broadening opportunities for minority and women-owned business enterprises.”

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $40.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.7 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 42,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2023 includes approximately $58 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

©2023 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121314145/en/