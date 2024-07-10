State Street Secures Mandate Win with Galapagos Capital

State Street (NYSE: STT) today announced that it has been selected to provide fund accounting, fund administration and investor servicing for Galapagos Global Capital Management, the U.S. based hedge fund manager of Brazilian-founded Investment Company Galapagos Capital. State Street will provide this range of services to its hedge funds Galápagos Macro Master LP. and Galápagos Macro Cayman Ltd.

"We are honored to have earned the trust of Galapagos Capital to provide them with comprehensive asset servicing solutions,” said Otavio Scuccuglia, head of sales, Brazil for State Street. "This mandate underscores our commitment to delivering value and tailored services that are designed to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

State Street will leverage its robust infrastructure and global capabilities to deliver these services, helping Galapagos Capital to optimize investment operations, navigate complex market conditions and drive sustainable growth.

"We are very pleased to partner with State Street as their servicing solutions and broader commitment to client service aligns very well with our firm’s strategic objectives,” said Sergio Zanini, partner at Galapagos Capital.

For more information about State Street’s range of investment solutions, please click here.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.9 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.3 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 46,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of March 31, 2024 includes approximately $66 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2024 State Street Corporation

6776940.1.1.GBL.RTL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240710589904/en/