Steel Connect Swings To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) reported Friday net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of $4.81 million or $0.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.06 million or $0.16 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenue for the quarter declined 15.2 percent to $43.05 million from $50.78 million in the same quarter last year.