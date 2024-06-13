Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 12:37:19

Stellantis Confirms 2024 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA) confirmed its 2024 financial guidance and capital return plan. The company continues to project: double-digit adjusted operating income, or AOI, margin and positive industrial free cash flows; and to deliver at or above 7.7 billion euros in dividends and buybacks in 2024.

For the first-half period, the company continues to project 10-11% AOI margin, with industrial free cash flows visibly below the prior year period. For the second half period, the company sees sequential improvement opportunity in AOI and industrial free cash flow.

Stellantis also updated its capital plan. The company has set target liquidity levels of 25-30% of revenues for the medium-term. The company will continue to use share buybacks and ordinary dividends to return excess cash to shareholders. In 2025, the company will target the upper range of its 25-30% dividend payout policy, revised from 25% in recent years.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stellantismehr Analysen

13.06.24 Stellantis Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07.06.24 Stellantis Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.06.24 Stellantis Buy UBS AG
05.06.24 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.24 Stellantis Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stellantis 19,62 -3,14% Stellantis

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Märkte gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften im Freitagshandel leichte Zugewinne verzeichnen. An den Börsen in Fernost werden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen