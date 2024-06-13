|
13.06.2024 12:37:19
Stellantis Confirms 2024 Guidance - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA) confirmed its 2024 financial guidance and capital return plan. The company continues to project: double-digit adjusted operating income, or AOI, margin and positive industrial free cash flows; and to deliver at or above 7.7 billion euros in dividends and buybacks in 2024.
For the first-half period, the company continues to project 10-11% AOI margin, with industrial free cash flows visibly below the prior year period. For the second half period, the company sees sequential improvement opportunity in AOI and industrial free cash flow.
Stellantis also updated its capital plan. The company has set target liquidity levels of 25-30% of revenues for the medium-term. The company will continue to use share buybacks and ordinary dividends to return excess cash to shareholders. In 2025, the company will target the upper range of its 25-30% dividend payout policy, revised from 25% in recent years.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Analysen zu Stellantismehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|19,62
|-3,14%