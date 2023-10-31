|
31.10.2023 08:25:09
Stellantis Q3 Net Revenues Up 7% YoY - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA) reported that its third quarter net revenues increased 7% year-over-year driven by continued strength in shipments. The "Third Engine" achieved 25% revenue growth year-over-year. Global BEV sales were up 37%.
Third quarter net revenues was 45.1 billion euros, up 7% compared to a year ago, mainly reflecting improved volume and consistent pricing, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts. Consolidated shipments were 1,427 thousand units, up 11%.
"We are focused on maintaining our momentum by delivering industry-leading profitability and cash flows, addressing critical near-term industry challenges, and continuing our electrification and technology transformation. This growth is propelling the execution of our Dare Forward 2030 strategy," said Natalie Knight, CFO.
