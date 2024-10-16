|
16.10.2024 20:53:17
Stellantis Recalls Over 21,000 Vehicles In US To Fix Brake Pedal Issue
(RTTNews) - Stellantis has recalled over 21,000 hybrid crossover SUVs in the U.S. due to a potential issue with the brake pedal.
The automaker announced on Wednesday that it recalled nearly 21,069 certain 2024-2025 Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles.
The company said the "brake pedal may collapse and cause a loss of brake function."
According to reports, there have been 15 cases globally, including one accident, related to this issue. Stellanis said no injuries have been reported.
Customers affected by the recall will be notified by mail. Stellantis urges owners to follow the instructions on their recall notices. It said the remedy, which includes reinforcing the brake pedal, will be free.
In the meantime, if this issue occurs, the carmaker said the electronic parking brake on the center console can be pulled up and held while driving to slow the vehicle to a stop.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten
|
18.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in Paris: CAC 40 zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: Pluszeichen im Euro STOXX 50 (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in Paris: CAC 40 zeigt sich nachmittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.24
|CAC 40 aktuell: Am Mittag Gewinne im CAC 40 (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.24
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 mittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.24
|Aufschläge in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Freitagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.24
|Börse Paris: Börsianer lassen CAC 40 zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|CAC 40-Handel aktuell: CAC 40 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Stellantismehr Analysen
|18.10.24
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.10.24
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.10.24
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.24
|Stellantis Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.10.24
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.10.24
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.10.24
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.10.24
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.24
|Stellantis Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.10.24
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.10.24
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.10.24
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.10.24
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.24
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.24
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|02.10.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.05.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.02.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.10.24
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.10.24
|Stellantis Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.10.24
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.10.24
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.24
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|12,16
|1,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen enden im Plus - Dow Jones mit neuem Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich weitgehend uneins. Die Märkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende zu.