16.10.2024 20:53:17

Stellantis Recalls Over 21,000 Vehicles In US To Fix Brake Pedal Issue

(RTTNews) - Stellantis has recalled over 21,000 hybrid crossover SUVs in the U.S. due to a potential issue with the brake pedal.

The automaker announced on Wednesday that it recalled nearly 21,069 certain 2024-2025 Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles.

The company said the "brake pedal may collapse and cause a loss of brake function."

According to reports, there have been 15 cases globally, including one accident, related to this issue. Stellanis said no injuries have been reported.

Customers affected by the recall will be notified by mail. Stellantis urges owners to follow the instructions on their recall notices. It said the remedy, which includes reinforcing the brake pedal, will be free.

In the meantime, if this issue occurs, the carmaker said the electronic parking brake on the center console can be pulled up and held while driving to slow the vehicle to a stop.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stellantismehr Analysen

18.10.24 Stellantis Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.10.24 Stellantis Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.10.24 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.10.24 Stellantis Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.10.24 Stellantis Market-Perform Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stellantis 12,16 1,86% Stellantis

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen enden im Plus - Dow Jones mit neuem Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich weitgehend uneins. Die Märkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende zu.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen