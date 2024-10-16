Stellantis Recalls Over 21,000 Vehicles In US To Fix Brake Pedal Issue

(RTTNews) - Stellantis has recalled over 21,000 hybrid crossover SUVs in the U.S. due to a potential issue with the brake pedal.

The automaker announced on Wednesday that it recalled nearly 21,069 certain 2024-2025 Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles.

The company said the "brake pedal may collapse and cause a loss of brake function."

According to reports, there have been 15 cases globally, including one accident, related to this issue. Stellanis said no injuries have been reported.

Customers affected by the recall will be notified by mail. Stellantis urges owners to follow the instructions on their recall notices. It said the remedy, which includes reinforcing the brake pedal, will be free.

In the meantime, if this issue occurs, the carmaker said the electronic parking brake on the center console can be pulled up and held while driving to slow the vehicle to a stop.