|
19.08.2024 01:00:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: The Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Technology stocks have delivered outstanding gains to investors since the beginning of 2023, with a 69% jump in the value of the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index over this period. Artificial intelligence (AI) has played a central role in this tremendous rally.Technology companies, big and small, have been benefiting from the adoption of AI. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have both received a nice lift thanks to the proliferation of AI.However, the red-hot rally in technology stocks has recently come to a halt. The Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector is down 11% in the past month thanks to a number of factors such as rising concerns about a recession in the U.S. following a weak jobs report and fears that AI won't eventually live up to the hype. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!