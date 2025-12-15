Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
15.12.2025 23:53:57
Stock Market Today, Dec. 15: Broadcom Slides After AI Margin Concerns Weigh on Stock
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), designer and supplier of semiconductor devices and infrastructure software solutions worldwide, closed Monday’s session at $339.86, down 5.6%. Trading volume reached 55.8 million shares, which is approximately 126% above its three-month average of 24.7 million shares.Monday’s trading featured renewed pressure on Broadcom after recent earnings, with investors focusing on AI-driven revenue growth versus margin pressure and valuation. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.16% to finish at 6,816, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.59% to close at 23,057. Rivals Qualcomm and Nvidia both gained modestly, underscoring how competition and shifting sentiment across the chipmaking industry are shaping expectations for Broadcom’s AI chip demand and profitability.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
