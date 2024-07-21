|
21.07.2024 13:30:00
Stock-Split Fever: 2 Recent Stock-Split Stocks and 1 That Could Be Next
This has been another year of high-profile stock-split announcements, including Walmart, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Lam Research. And while stock splits do not change the underlying fundamentals of a company, they can boost interest in stocks. Moreover, there is some research to suggest that stock-split stocks outperform the market.Here are three stocks that have already split this year -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) -- plus one more that may split sometime soon, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!