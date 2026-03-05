D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
|
05.03.2026 04:00:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Next?
From the spike in gold prices to fears that an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble has formed, there are a variety of topics on investors' minds right now. And if stock splits hadn't been something that they've been contemplating, perhaps the recent news from Booking Holdings that it's planning a 25-for-1 stock split brought the topic back to mind and motivated them to look for other potential stock split candidates.D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) stock, for example, has risen 2,690% over the past three years as of this writing. Between the quantum computing stock's exceptional performance and the continued attention investors are paying to it, many are wondering whether D-Wave Quantum stock will be included in an upcoming stock split.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
