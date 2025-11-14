IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
14.11.2025 14:00:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is IonQ Next?
One of the higher-performing companies in the market since the 2022 bear market ended is quantum computing stock IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). Since its low at the end of 2022, the stock has risen by as much as 2,200%. Given its potential to combine its computing power with artificial intelligence (AI), it's understandable why the stock has gained popularity.One indication of rising popularity is when investors start to wonder whether a stock is a potential candidate for a stock split. Indeed, the gains since its 2022 low are closer to the 1,400% range. Nonetheless, considering that it's still a massive gain, one might wonder whether IonQ could be next.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
