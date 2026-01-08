Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
08.01.2026 15:15:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is Rigetti Computing Next?
Stock splits can be confusing for investors because they change a company's stock price and outstanding share count. If an investor had missed a company's announcement regarding a stock split, they may wake up one day to find a huge change in the share price, believing something big is impacting the stock. But the key thing to remember is that stock splits do not change the overall value of a company, nor do they change an investor's equity position.Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) has been one of the hottest quantum computing stocks in recent years, a sector that some investors believe could be a game-changer. Could a stock split be in store for Rigetti Computing? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|
