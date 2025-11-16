LINE Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006
|
16.11.2025 13:15:00
Stock Split Watch: Why These 2 Expensive Stocks Are Not Next in Line, and Why They Are Buys Anyway
With major corporations, including Netflix, recently announcing stock splits, many on Wall Street are already anticipating the next prominent company to do the same. Stock splits are often a sign that a company is performing well and has a strong outlook. That's why, although they don't change the fundamentals of a business, stock splits are a hot topic for investors. One way to pick the corporations most likely to be in line for that is to look at their share prices.However, some companies are unlikely to resort to stock splits, no matter how expensive their shares are. Two examples along those lines are Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG). Let's see why these stocks likely won't split anytime soon, and why investors should consider buying them anyway.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!