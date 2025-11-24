24.11.2025 16:04:21

Stora Enso To Revamp Financial Reporting Structure In 2026

(RTTNews) - Stora Enso on Monday announced that it will implement a new financial reporting structure, starting January 1, 2026, as the company plans to focus on renewable materials and packaging.

The revamp of financial structure follows the recent decision to separate the company's Swedish forest assets into a separately listed company and the ongoing strategic review of its Central European sawmilling and building-solutions operations.

Under the new setup, Stora Enso will reorganize its businesses into four segments: Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, Biomaterials, and Other, which replaces its current six-segment model.

The Consumer Packaging division will cover cartonboard along with foodservice and liquid-board operations, while Integrated Packaging will include containerboard and packaging solutions. The remaining Northern European wood-products sites will be absorbed into the packaging and biomaterials units to better reflect internal P&L responsibilities, while the assets under strategic review, including the Swedish forests and Central European sawmilling operations, will be reported under the Other segment.

Stora Enso plans to release restated comparative figures for the new structure in the first quarter of 2026.

Further, he company announced new long-term financial targets. Over the business cycle, Stora Enso aims to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin above 10 percent, revenue growth of more than 4 percent and a payout ratio above 50 percent.

