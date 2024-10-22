STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (Nasdaq: STRT) ("STRATTEC” or "Company”), a leading provider of smart vehicle power access, security & authorization solutions for the global automotive industry, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results after the close of financial markets on Monday, November 4, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to review the financial and operating results for the period ended September 29, 2024. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call Date: Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time Phone: (201) 689-8470 Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: investors.strattec.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Monday, November 18, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay PIN 13749209. The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website investors.strattec.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About STRATTEC

STRATTEC is a leading global provider of advanced automotive access, security & authorization and select user interface solutions. With a history spanning over 110 years, STRATTEC has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in vehicle security, transitioning from mechanical to integrated electro-mechanical systems. The Company serves a broad range of customers, including leading automotive OEMs, offering power access solutions and advanced security systems that include door handles, lift gates, latches, and key fobs.

For more information on STRATTEC and its solutions, visit www.strattec.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022551434/en/