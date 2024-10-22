|
22.10.2024 13:05:00
STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (Nasdaq: STRT) ("STRATTEC” or "Company”), a leading provider of smart vehicle power access, security & authorization solutions for the global automotive industry, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results after the close of financial markets on Monday, November 4, 2024.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to review the financial and operating results for the period ended September 29, 2024. A question-and-answer session will follow.
|First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call
|
Date:
|
Monday, November 4, 2024
|
Time:
|
4:45 p.m. Eastern Time
|
Phone:
|
(201) 689-8470
|Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: investors.strattec.com
A telephonic replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Monday, November 18, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay PIN 13749209. The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website investors.strattec.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.
About STRATTEC
STRATTEC is a leading global provider of advanced automotive access, security & authorization and select user interface solutions. With a history spanning over 110 years, STRATTEC has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in vehicle security, transitioning from mechanical to integrated electro-mechanical systems. The Company serves a broad range of customers, including leading automotive OEMs, offering power access solutions and advanced security systems that include door handles, lift gates, latches, and key fobs.
For more information on STRATTEC and its solutions, visit www.strattec.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022551434/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Strattec Security CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Strattec Security informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Strattec Security zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.24
|Ausblick: Strattec Security stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Strattec Security CorpShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Strattec Security CorpShs
|35,40
|-1,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben mehrheitlich nach.